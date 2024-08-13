Datadog’s (DDOG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DDOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.93.

DDOG opened at $112.16 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 350.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $116,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,974.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

