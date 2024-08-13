Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $345.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.26. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $438.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.