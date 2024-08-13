Diageo (LON:DGE) Upgraded to “Sector perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.64) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,100 ($26.81). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.33) to GBX 3,640 ($46.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,008 ($38.41).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,452 ($31.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,701.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,522.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,734.19. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,379 ($43.14).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,584.27). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 326 shares of company stock worth $858,510. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

