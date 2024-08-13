Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Ducommun Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DCO opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $902.68 million, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $13,699,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 223,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

