Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,488,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN opened at $288.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

