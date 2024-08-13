EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 694.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 183.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

