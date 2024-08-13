Enbridge Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.669 per share by the pipeline company on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Enbridge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 118.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.9%.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

