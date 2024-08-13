Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.73.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $117.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

