Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

