Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESPR
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.