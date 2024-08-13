Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $459.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 31.36%. Research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Esquire Financial

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.