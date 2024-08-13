Ethena Staked USDe Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001862 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $29.58 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,396,213,928 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,396,213,928.3975718. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.0932372 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $25,131,483.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

