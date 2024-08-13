Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.75.

EXPE stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,976,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

