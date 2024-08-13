Experian (LON:EXPN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Get Experian alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.39) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($44.72).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Experian

Experian Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,508.60 ($44.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,624.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,478.22. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,796 ($48.47). The firm has a market cap of £32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,399.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.46) per share, with a total value of £709,575.30 ($905,995.02). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.