Experian (LON:EXPN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.39) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($44.72).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Experian
Experian Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.46) per share, with a total value of £709,575.30 ($905,995.02). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
