Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Issue $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

