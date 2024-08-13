Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 22,660 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

