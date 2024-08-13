Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 2,556 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

