Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 798 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $298.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.73.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

