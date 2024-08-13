Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 922 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

