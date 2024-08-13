Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 929 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,618,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $185.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.10.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

