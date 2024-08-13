Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 145,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JNK opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.89.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

