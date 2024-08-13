Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.