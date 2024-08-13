Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $298.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $332.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.90.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

