Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 850.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMOM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $909.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

