Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

