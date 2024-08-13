Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average is $145.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $163.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

