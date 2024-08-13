Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

