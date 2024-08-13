Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,876 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $155.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.