Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

