Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
