Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $2.33 Million in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 130,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

