Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

