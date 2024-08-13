Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,847 Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Separately, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $404,000.

Shares of SHYL opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76.

The Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 0 to 5 years remaining to maturity. SHYL was launched on Jan 10, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

