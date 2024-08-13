Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

