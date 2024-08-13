Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,179,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 27,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $115.87. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

