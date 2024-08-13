Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 22,247 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

