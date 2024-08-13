Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 645 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJK opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.