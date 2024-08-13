Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:IFRA opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.