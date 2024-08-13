First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $42.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Merchants by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

