First National Corp MA ADV Sells 5,725 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,263,304. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

