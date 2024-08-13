First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

