FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FiscalNote will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $79,409.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,070.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,186 shares of company stock worth $192,654. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FiscalNote by 51.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
