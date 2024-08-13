FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.63.

FMC Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $90.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $5,705,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

