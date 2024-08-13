Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Fortive by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

