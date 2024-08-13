Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

