Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised Frontdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.99. Frontdoor has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $48.22.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

