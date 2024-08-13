Gaimin (GMRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.38 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Gaimin has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $144,951.71 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00129873 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $146,346.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

