Games for a Living Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Games for a Living has a market cap of $28.06 million and $3.06 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Games for a Living has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,531,834,601 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,531,834,601.382315 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01124731 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,244,848.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

