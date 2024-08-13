GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOVX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $2.17 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.