Gevo’s (GEVO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Gevo Trading Up 25.9 %

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,049,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 425,037 shares of company stock valued at $232,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Gevo by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Gevo by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

