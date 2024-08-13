Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after purchasing an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,611,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,450,000 after buying an additional 103,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after buying an additional 724,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

